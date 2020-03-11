Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House's physician. "I don't think it's a big deal. I would do it. I don't feel that any reason...I feel extremely good. I feel very good," Trump told reporters at the U.S. Capitol following his meeting with Senate Republicans on the coronavirus response. U.S. House leaders reach deal to extend surveillance program

Democratic and Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives reached an agreement on Tuesday that would extend a divisive set of government surveillance tools, a major boost for efforts to reauthorize the program before it expires on Sunday. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, as well as the leaders of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, reached an agreement to reauthorize three expiring provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, known as FISA. Washington debates steps to bolster U.S. economy as coronavirus cases mount

As U.S. coronavirus cases rose steadily, the White House and Congress on Tuesday negotiated measures to bolster the U.S. economy and Americans' paychecks against the outbreak's impact, prompting a rebound in hard-hit stock markets. The rise in the number of U.S. cases of COVID-19, a highly contagious and sometimes fatal respiratory illness, has concerned health officials and spurred calls within Congress for action to expand testing and avert an economic meltdown. White House says has sent 'principles' for drug pricing reform to Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump has sent "principles" for drug pricing reform to lawmakers, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Tuesday. The White House has called for legislation that would: In setback for Trump, court says House panel can get Russia report material

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday dealt a setback to President Donald Trump's administration, ruling that the Justice Department must provide a Democratic-led congressional panel grand jury material redacted from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. In a 2-1 decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld an Oct. 25 ruling by Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell against the administration's bid to keep the redacted material secret. Biden snaps at Michigan auto worker over guns, curses at him

(Note graphic language in paragraph 2) U.S. Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Tuesday angrily turned on an auto worker at a campaign stop when questioned whether he was going to take away people's guns. Closely watched opioid trial in New York postponed due to coronavirus

A highly anticipated trial pitting New York state against McKesson Corp, Johnson & Johnson, CVS Health Corp and others for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the court. The postponement of the March 20 jury trial was a precautionary measure due to the number of people traveling to attend, according to a spokesman for New York Attorney General Letitia James. Coronavirus brings no-contact food delivery to United States

Leaving bags of food on doorsteps or texting your delivery driver a picture of where you want your meal dropped off - these are new methods for U.S. consumers to get their orders as the coronavirus spreads. The virus led McDonald's Corp, Starbucks Corp and other companies in China, where the outbreak originated, to broaden their use of contactless delivery last month as consumers were stuck at home, often in locked-off apartment complexes. Michigan voters trust Biden more than Sanders in a crisis: exit polls

With fears spreading about the coronavirus, voters in Michigan's vital Democratic presidential nominating contest on Tuesday said they trusted Joe Biden more than rival Bernie Sanders to handle a major crisis, according to exit polls. The polling in Michigan, the biggest prize on a day when six states voted to pick a Democratic challenger for Republican President Donald Trump, showed about half of voters trusted Biden in a crisis, compared to one-third who most trusted Sanders, Biden's last viable rival in the race. 'We are the last to leave': Pelosi resists closing Congress amid coronavirus crisis

U.S. lawmakers rejected on Tuesday the idea of shutting down Congress as the highly contagious coronavirus spreads in the United States, conscious of the need to show calm in the face of the unfolding public health crisis. "We are the captains of the ship," House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democratic lawmakers at a meeting, according to a person in the room. "We are the last to leave."

