Following are the top stories at 12.45 pm IN THE PIPELINE Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP at party headquarters in Delhi. 4 BJD candidates file nomination papers for March 26 Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha.

MP govt crisis: 95 Cong MLAs reach Bhopal airport, to leave for Jaipur. ON THE WIRE DEL15 GANDHI-PM Rahul Gandhi accuses PM of destabilising elected Congress govt in MP New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "destabilising" the elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

DEL17 HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India reaches 52; one fresh case each from Delhi, Raj New Delhi: The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 52, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday. DEL14 RJ-MP-LD CONG MLAS Over 80 Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh to arrive in Jaipur: Sources Jaipur: Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, over 80 Congress MLAs from the state are expected to arrive in Rajasthan on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

DEL10 ED-DELHIRIOTS-CASE Delhi riots: ED books Tahir Hussain, PFI for money laundering New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, Islamist group PFI and some others on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of the recent riots in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday. MDS2 CORONAVIRUS-KL Kerala govt puts 45 Italy returnees under observation Kochi: Stepping up efforts to check the spread of coronavirus in Kerala, the state government has sent at least 45 people who returned here from COVID-19 hit Italy to various health facilities, official sources said on Wednesday.

BOM2 MH-SENA-SHADOW CABINET Shiv Sena takes swipe at MNS over 'shadow cabinet' Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday took at dig at the 'shadow cabinet' set up by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, saying the "chief minister's post" in the new formation is lying vacant. LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC-CORONAVIRUS HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL for adequate measures to combat coronavirus New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat coronavirus.

LGD2 DL-HC-SOCIAL MEDIA HC seeks Centre's stand on plea for removal of fake news, hate speech circulated on social media New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the Centre's stand on a plea by former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya for removal of fake news and hate speech being circulated on social media and online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google. FOREIGN FGN17 CORONAVIRUS-US Coronavirus death toll in US increases to 31, infected cases cross 1,000 Washington: The coronavirus death toll in the US increased to 31, while the infected cases surged past 1,000 as the country grappled to contain the virus that has spread to over 30 states with many declaring a state of emergency. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-VOTE-2NDLD BIDEN Biden inches towards Democratic Party's presidential nomination Washington: Former US vice president Joe Biden inched towards Democratic Party's presidential nomination as the septuagenarian secured victories in the primaries held in three major states, including the key battleground Michigan, taking a substantial lead against his main rival Senator Bernie Sanders. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 UN-US-TALIBAN-LD DEAL UN Security Council endorses US-Taliban peace deal United Nations: The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution welcoming the recent deal between the US and the Taliban to bring lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home from America's longest war. By Yoshita Singh FGN5 CORONAVIRUS-CHINA China reports 22 new coronavirus deaths, Xi makes first visit to epicentre Wuhan Beijing: China has reported 22 new coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 3,158, health officials said on Wednesday, as Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first visit to the worst-hit Wuhan city and lauded the authorities and medical staff for "turning the tide" against the deadly epidemic, saying that the initial success has been made in stabilising the situation. By K J M Varma BUSINESS DEL7 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee rises 33 paise to 73.84 against US dollar in early trade Mumbai: The Indian rupee recovered 33 paise to 73.84 against US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid positive opening in domestic equities and weakening of the American dollar in the overseas market.

DEL6 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex rebounds over 300 pts; RIL rallies 5 pc Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 300 points in opening session on Wednesday led by gains in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC amid mixed cues from global markets. PTI IJT.

