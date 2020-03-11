BJP in serious business of poaching, abducting MLAs and stealing govts: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of being in the "business of poaching and abducting MLAs, and stealing governments", claiming that the party has fine-tuned the art. Terming the recent developments in Madhya Pradesh an insult to democracy, senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the saffron party attempts to destabilise non-BJP governments in states.

"The BJP has fine-tuned the art of poaching and abducting MLAs and stealing governments," he said. Sharma questioned why the BJP was intolerant towards non-BJP governments in the states which have come to power with public mandate.

"The BJP is a ruling party and is expected to follow certain norms and procedures. It is now seriously in business of poaching MLAs and stealing governments," he told reporters at a press conference here. Sharma said the Congress condemned the BJP for creating a crisis in Madhya Pradesh by poaching MLAs and taking them to Bengaluru.

"It is against political morality, mandate of people and against principles and precedents of parliamentary democracy," he said..

