Gwalior locals give mixed reactions on Scindia's move

  • PTI
  • Gwaliorguna
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:17 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:17 IST
After Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress, a section of people from Gwalior, his home turf, hailed his decision saying that he was being ignored in the grand old party, while some others said his move of joining the BJP was a case of opportunism. People from Guna Lok Sabha constituency, from where Scindia unsuccessfully contested last year, expressed doubts if he would be able to sustain in the BJP, which he joined on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old leader was for long upset with the Congress as he believes that Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, another Congress leader in the state, were working in tandem to marginalise him, a Gwalior resident said. Dr Manoj Mishra, a resident of Gwalior, said Scindia was being ignored in the Congress after it won the Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh in 2018.

"He was sidelined in the party after the Assembly polls. He felt that it was hard to work in the party so he thought it right to resign. Scindia is well-educated and experienced, which will benefit the BJP," he said. Anurag Dhenkula, a government employee, said, "Scindia was facing problems within the Congress to such an extent that he lost the Lok Sabha election." "Scindia dynasty wields a great influence in this region. The internal politics of Congress is responsible for his resignation. But his joining the BJP is opportunism...It is hard for the BJP to accept outsiders," he added.

Another Gwalior resident, Ravindra Upadhyay, an employee of a private company, said he believes that the Congress gained power in the state because of Scindia. "Congress came to power because of Scindia, but he did not get the due respect. It may take time for him to change the ideology if he joins the BJP." Ashendra Singh, another resident of Gwalior, termed Scindia's resignation a "right decision taken at the right time".

"After he lost the Lok Sabha election, he was marginalised in the Congress. Now, a new facet of his personality would be seen if he joins the BJP," he said. Guna-based Prashant Bhargava said, "This is for the first time that the Scindias will be seen together (in a party). We are happy." Ashish Singh, another resident of Guna, doubted if Scindia will be able to stay in the BJP for long. "It is to be seen for how long he stays in the BJP," Singh said.

Welcoming Scindia's decision, Shaitan Singh, a farmer, said that a large section of the people have faith in the Scindia family. Pradeep Agrawal, a trader is also doubtful about Scindia's future in the saffron party.

"It looks good as of now. But the question is for how long Scindia supporters would be able to stay under the restrictions of the Sangh and the BJP," he said. The Scindia family is among the most distinguished political dynasties in the country and Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision has snapped its decades long ties with the Congress.

His two aunts Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje are already in the BJP with the former having served as the Rajasthan chief minister for 10 years. His father Madhavrao Scindia had also started his political innings as an MP of the Jana Sangh, the earlier avatar of the BJP, in 1971 but joined the Congress later..

