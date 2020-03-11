Bandi Sanjay Kumar appointed Telangana BJP president

The BJP on Wednesday appointed Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar the president of its Telangana unit. The 48-year-leader has risen through the ranks and served in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS.

Kumar was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 general election from the Karimnagar constituency in Telangana. Announcing the appointment, the party said Kumar will take charge with immediate effect. He succeeds K Laxman..

