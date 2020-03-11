As on March 6, 802 persons in Assam's detention centres: Govt informs RS

As many as 802 people are kept in detention centres in Assam as on March 6 this year, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha. "As on March 6, 2020, as many as 802 persons have been kept in detention centres in Assam," Rai said in the written reply to a question by Sukhram Singh Yadav, a member from Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav also sought the details of states where the government is planning to to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in addition to Assam. In his reply, Rai said that the Central government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizenship (NRIC) at the national level till now.

To a question on the number of people in Assam who have failed to prove their citizenship, the minister said: "The hard-copies of the supplementary list of inclusion and on-line family-wise list of exclusions was published on August 31, 2019, as per the directions of the Supreme Court." "A total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 persons," added Rai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.