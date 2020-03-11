BJP's Sunil Deodhar accuses 'YSRCP goons' of attacking its workers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-incharge of the state, Sunil Deodhar on Wednesday asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whether he is watching the alleged attack on BJP supporters by YSRCP workers.

Quoting a tweet of a fellow party leader who shared a video accusing 'YSRCP goons' of brutally attacking BJP workers, Deodhar tweeted- "Are you watching @ysjagan garu ? Elections have to be fought democratically. Please refrain @YSRCParty karyakartas from such cowardly acts."

In a tweet, BJP leader has alleged that "YSRCP goons brutally attacked karyakartas in Pulicherla Mandal in Chittoor district while on their way to file nomination for MPTC elections." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.