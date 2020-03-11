Left Menu
Javadekar slams Japan's Nikkei Asian Review over article on Modi's policies, says it 'lacks facts'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 23:29 IST
Javadekar slams Japan's Nikkei Asian Review over article on Modi's policies, says it 'lacks facts'

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday slammed Japan's Nikkei Asian Review over an article critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, saying it lacked facts. In its latest cover story, the Japanese publication said Prime Minister Modi might have won the elections but his policies have "paralyzed" India's economy.

The article talks about how the BJP's thumping victories in 2014 and 2019 had not helped in solving India's economic problems. "Dear @NAR, your column about India is full of anecdotes & conjectures. However it lacks a basic element: FACTS," Javadekar said in a tweet.

"Why don't you educate yourself with the below facts so that you have some credibility the next time you write about India," Javadekar said, referring to a Twitter user's take down of the article contesting several of its assertions..

