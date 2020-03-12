Left Menu
Maha: Election for Dy Speaker's post to be held on March 14

  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:15 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:15 IST
Election to the post of Deputy Speaker of MaharashtraLegislative Assembly will be held on March 14, sources said on Thursday. Narhari Jhirwal, NCP MLA from Dindori constituency in Nashik district, will be the Maha Vikas Aghadi's candidate for the post, they said.

BJP sources said that the party will take a decision on contesting the election on Friday. The nominations for the post will be accepted on Friday afternoon.

The post has been lying vacant ever since the new legislative assembly was constituted after the state assembly polls held in October last year..

