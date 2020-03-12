Maha: Election for Dy Speaker's post to be held on March 14

Election to the post of Deputy Speaker of MaharashtraLegislative Assembly will be held on March 14, sources said on Thursday. Narhari Jhirwal, NCP MLA from Dindori constituency in Nashik district, will be the Maha Vikas Aghadi's candidate for the post, they said.

BJP sources said that the party will take a decision on contesting the election on Friday. The nominations for the post will be accepted on Friday afternoon.

The post has been lying vacant ever since the new legislative assembly was constituted after the state assembly polls held in October last year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

