Poor allocations for Vidarbha, Marathwada in budget: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of giving "misleading" replies on budget, which he alleged, is unjust to Vidarbha and Marathawada regions. Pawar, an NCP leader, also holds the finance portfolio in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadii (MVA) government and presented the state budget on March 6.

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters outside the state Assembly complex here after his partymen boycotted the business in the House. Pawar's reply on the budget was "misleading" and it was merely a political speech and not a reply, the former BJP Chief Minister said.

"When we talked about the injustice meted to Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra, Pawar tried to suggest that funds are being given to these regions by allocating just regular funds," he said. The state government only gives guarantee when cotton is purchased from farmers annually, but Pawar is "creating an illusion" of doing a favour to the state's cultivators, he alleged.

"He (Pawar) said road and health works will be carried out in the state, including in the Vidarbha region. If he thinks doing routine work means development of these regions, then it is completely wrong," Fadnavis added. The BJP leader hit out at the MVA government for allegedly making "poor" allocation for the Marathwada water grid project at a time when the actual requirement is of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore, given that tenders for the work are to be opened.

"While less money has been allocated to Vidarbha, there is a small rise in the allocation made to Marathwada. But a huge rise in funds given to Western Maharashtra," the BJP legislator said.

The budget presented by Pawar was the first annual financial statement of the MVA government but it does noteven mention the opening and closing balance, the former Chief Minister alleged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.