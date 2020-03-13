Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poor allocations for Vidarbha, Marathwada in budget: Fadnavis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:03 IST
Poor allocations for Vidarbha, Marathwada in budget: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of giving "misleading" replies on budget, which he alleged, is unjust to Vidarbha and Marathawada regions. Pawar, an NCP leader, also holds the finance portfolio in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadii (MVA) government and presented the state budget on March 6.

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters outside the state Assembly complex here after his partymen boycotted the business in the House. Pawar's reply on the budget was "misleading" and it was merely a political speech and not a reply, the former BJP Chief Minister said.

"When we talked about the injustice meted to Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra, Pawar tried to suggest that funds are being given to these regions by allocating just regular funds," he said. The state government only gives guarantee when cotton is purchased from farmers annually, but Pawar is "creating an illusion" of doing a favour to the state's cultivators, he alleged.

"He (Pawar) said road and health works will be carried out in the state, including in the Vidarbha region. If he thinks doing routine work means development of these regions, then it is completely wrong," Fadnavis added. The BJP leader hit out at the MVA government for allegedly making "poor" allocation for the Marathwada water grid project at a time when the actual requirement is of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore, given that tenders for the work are to be opened.

"While less money has been allocated to Vidarbha, there is a small rise in the allocation made to Marathwada. But a huge rise in funds given to Western Maharashtra," the BJP legislator said.

The budget presented by Pawar was the first annual financial statement of the MVA government but it does noteven mention the opening and closing balance, the former Chief Minister alleged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Germany would like to localise supply chains, nationalisation possible - minister

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he wanted to support pharmaceuticals companies that are dependent for key reagents on imports from Asia to rebuild their production sites in Europe, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday. He als...

Couple quarantined in UP's Hamirpur after suspected coronavirus

A couple has been put under quarantine after they were suspected of having coronavirus, informed the Chief Medical Officer CMO on Friday. The couple has recently returned from the US. And their samples have been sent for further tests.The C...

Luxembourg closes schools and isolates the elderly

Luxembourg has joined its European neighbors in closing schools and limiting visits to the elderly in hospitals and nursing homes, hoping to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Daily life is going to change and we will have to adapt, Prime ...

Ranch Resort to host 122 repatriated South Africans from China

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the Ranch Resort in Polokwane will host the 122 repatriated South Africans from Wuhan, Hubei Province, in China.Three sites were identified. Of the three sites that were shortlisted, The Ranch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020