S.African ex-president Zuma's bid to stop corruption trial is rejected -media

South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has rejected former president Jacob Zuma's application to appeal a lower court's decision that he should stand trial for corruption, local news outlets reported on Friday.

According to the local news agency Eye Witness News, the SCA ruled that Zuma's appeal against an October decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court had "no reasonable prospects of success".

