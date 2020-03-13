HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5 PM

Chennai, Mar 13 (PTI): Highlights from southern region at 5 pm. MDS1 CORONAVIRUS-KA-GOOGLE Google employee in Bengaluru diagnosed with coronavirus Bengaluru: Google confirmed on Friday that an employee of its Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

MDS3 CORONAVIRUS-KA-QUARANTINE 46 people placed under quarantine in Kalaburagi after coronavirus claims man's life Kalaburagi (Ktk): Forty-six people who were in direct contact with the 76-year old man who died on Tuesday night due to co-morbidity and coronavirus infection have been placed under quarantine, district officials said. MDS4 CORONAVIRUS-KL-ROUTEMAP Coronavirus scare: 900 still under observation in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: Around 900 people are still under observation in Pathanamthitta after the district administration released a route map identifying places visited by the three-member family from Ranni which returned to Kerala from coronavirus-hit Italy last month, health officials said.

MDS8 CORONAVIRUS-KL-ASSEMBLY Kerala Assembly adjourns, opposition attacks govt Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 13 (PTI): In the backdrop of the coronavirus scare, the Kerala Assembly on Friday cut short its ongoing session scheduled till this month-end. But, the opposition said there was no need to cut short the session. MDS12 CORONAVIRUS-KL-SCARE Panic after neighbour of coronavirus patient dies in Kerala Kottayam: An elderly man, who was a neighbour of a coronavirus patient at Chengalam here and under home quarantine, died on Friday en route to hospital.

MES1 NPR-PMK PMK welcomes Centre's clarification on NPR Chennai: NDA constituent PMK has welcomed the Centre's announcement that no citizen will be marked 'D' or 'doubtful' during the National Population Register updationexcercise, expressing hope it will allay fears among the Muslims on the issue. MES2 AP-RS-TDP TDP candidate files nomination for RS polls in AP Amaravati: Opposition Telugu Desam Party's Varla Ramaiah has filed his nomination for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh..

