Left Menu
Development News Edition

DUP leader not solely to blame in N.Ireland "cash for ash" scandal - inquiry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:53 IST
DUP leader not solely to blame in N.Ireland "cash for ash" scandal - inquiry

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster was one of a number of policymakers criticised in an inquiry on Friday into the so-called "cash for ash" scandal, which caused a three-year suspension of the province's government until January.

Northern Ireland's political establishment was rocked in 2016 when it emerged that farmers were heating barns night and day to burn as many wood pellets as they could to take advantage of a flawed green-energy subsidy that gave them 1.60 pounds for every 1 pound spent. The scheme, which was overseen by then enterprise minister Foster, exposed Northern Ireland to hundreds of millions of pounds in costs and led to Irish nationalists Sinn Fein walking out of the power-sharing government with Foster's Democratic Unionist Party over her role.

A judge-led inquiry found that Foster should not have signed off on documents provided by officials which did not contain all necessary information, but that she had been ill advised by her special advisors and department staff. While Sinn Fein initially insisted it could not return to power with the DUP if Foster remained as leader, the parties agreed to form a new government two months ago without such preconditions and Foster was reappointed first minister.

Foster previously apologised, but insisted her party closed it as soon as flaws became apparent. She initially dismissed criticism of her role as misogynist. Retired High Court Judge Patrick Coghlin listed a mass of failures in the 656-page report and said the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme was "a project too far" for the devolved government, established as part of a 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of political and sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

While it identified some instances where behaviour was unacceptable, the inquiry found that "corrupt or malicious activity on the part of officials, ministers or special advisors was not the cause of what went wrong with the NI (Northern Ireland) RHI." Unlike a similar scheme elsewhere in the United Kingdom, the legislation in Northern Ireland lacked a cap, leaving taxpayers exposed to up to 490 million pounds ($595 million), almost 5 percent of the region's annual budget.

Coghlin, who collected evidence from 114 days of hearings, said the Northern Ireland stand alone scheme should never have been adopted and recommended that ministers be given training on policy, legislation and on the workings of public expenditure. Foster rose to UK-wide prominence when the DUP were needed to prop up then Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government following an election just five months after the "cash for ash" scandal toppled the Northern Ireland administration.

That put Foster at the heart of Brexit talks that stalled many times over Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom and the European Union post-Brexit, but that influence ended with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's thumping election victory in December. (Editing by Padraic Halpin and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus sparks U.S. West Coast calls to halt evictions

By Gregory Scruggs SEATTLE, March 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Shortly after Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban this week on large gatherings in the Seattle area to stem the largest coronavirus outbreak in the United States, ...

Erratic Sindhu outwitted by determined Okuhara in All England Championship

World champion P V Sindhu was on Friday ousted from the All England Championship after being outplayed by a determined Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, who rallied her way to a thrilling three-game win in the quarterfinal of the womens singles here...

3 held for extorting money from truck drivers in Ghaziabad

Three persons who posed as policemen and extorted money from truck drivers in Masuri area of Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district have been arrested, an official said on Friday. The SHO of the area has also been suspended for dereliction of du...

RBI revises exposure limits for urban cooperative banks to single, group borrowers

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday revised exposure limits for urban cooperative banks UCBs to a single borrower and a group of borrowers to 15 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, of tier-1 capital. The RBI had earlier permitted UCBs t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020