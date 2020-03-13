BJP, Cong, NPF nominees file nominations for Manipur's lone RS

Candidates of the BJP, Congress and the Naga People's Front (NPF) on Friday filed their nominations for the lone Rajya Sabha seat of Manipur, where elections will be held on March 26. Besides Manipur's titular king Leisemba Sanajaoba who is the BJP nominee, the Congress' T Mangi Babu and Honreikhui Kashung of the NPF filed their nomination papers to the Assembly secretary.

The lone Rajya Sabha seat of the state is held by Kshetrimayum Bhabananda of the BJP, whose term ends in April. PTI COR NN NN.

