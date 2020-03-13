Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP, Cong, NPF nominees file nominations for Manipur's lone RS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 21:32 IST
BJP, Cong, NPF nominees file nominations for Manipur's lone RS

Candidates of the BJP, Congress and the Naga People's Front (NPF) on Friday filed their nominations for the lone Rajya Sabha seat of Manipur, where elections will be held on March 26. Besides Manipur's titular king Leisemba Sanajaoba who is the BJP nominee, the Congress' T Mangi Babu and Honreikhui Kashung of the NPF filed their nomination papers to the Assembly secretary.

The lone Rajya Sabha seat of the state is held by Kshetrimayum Bhabananda of the BJP, whose term ends in April. PTI COR NN NN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Around 20 dead as heavy rains lash Egypt

Heavy rains and flooding have killed around 20 people in Egypt, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Friday, in what he described as some of the worst weather in several decades. In a statement posted on a government Facebook page, Madbouli...

Golf-Masters postponed to 'some later date' due to coronavirus

The Masters, which brings together the worlds best golfers in April for the years first major, has been postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus, Augusta National Golf Club said on Friday. People from all over the world attend th...

Montenegro bars gatherings, closes schools, ports and border crossings

Montenegro barred public gatherings, closed schools for at least two weeks and adopted an array of other measures on Friday, including a ban on arrivals of ships at its Adriatic ports, in an effort to pre-empt the onset of the coronavirus o...

Delta says it is in White House talks to receive government support

Delta Air Lines chief executive Ed Bastian told employees on Friday the airline will cut 40 of capacity in the coming months and is in talks with the U.S. government about potential assistance. We are in discussions with the White House and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020