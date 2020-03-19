Left Menu
'Chinese virus' term not racist, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his calling of coronavirus as the "Chinese virus", saying the term is "not racist" as the viral strain originated in China. "Because it comes from China, it's not racist at all. It comes from China.. I want to be accurate," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference when asked about the allegations that the use of the term "Chinese virus" is racist and it has resulted in attacks on Chinese-Americans in the country. Trump claimed it was China who first alleged that the virus was caused by American army. "China tried to say...(Coronavirus) was caused by American soldiers. That can't happen. It's not going to happen as long as I'm president. It comes from China," he said.

Replying to a question, Trump said he is not blaming China for coronavirus, he is only stating the fact that it originated there. At the same time he said that China should have been more transparent and forthcoming in sharing the information and data related to coronavirus.

Early in the morning, Trump said he always treated the "Chinese virus" very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning. Over the past few days, Trump has increasingly been using the term "Chinese virus". "I would like to begin by announcing some important developments in our war against the Chinese virus," he said at the beginning of his press conference.

