Left Menu
Development News Edition

People should not step out of homes: Maha CM on coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 12:52 IST
People should not step out of homes: Maha CM on coronavirus

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday urged the people of the state not tostep out of their homes in order to help contain the spread ofcoronavirus

"People should not step out of their homes," Thackeraysaid in his brief televised address

The chief minister also said that he has spoken toPrime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus situationand he has assured all possible help to the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Don't have tournaments, trials till April 15: Ministry advises NSFs

The sports ministry on Thursday advised all national federations to refrain from conducting tournaments and selection trials till April 15 besides asking them to ensure that Olympic-bound athletes are isolated from anyone who is not a part ...

Nirbhaya: SC dismisses Akshay's plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed death-row convict Akshay Kumars plea challenging the rejection of his second mercy petition by the President. A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna said no ground was made out in...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 545 PM NATION DEL85 CORONAVIRUS-DEATH Fourth coronavirus death reported in India, number of cases rises to 173 New Delhi India reported the death of a COVID-19 patient from Punjab on Thursday ...

BTS postpones tickets of 'Map of the Soul Tour' in European due to coronavirus

K-pop boy band BTS has postponed ticket sales for the European leg of its new world tour, Map of the Soul Tour, set for July, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Live Nation UK has made the announcement on March 17, stating that fans woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020