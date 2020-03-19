People should not step out of homes: Maha CM on coronavirus

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday urged the people of the state not tostep out of their homes in order to help contain the spread ofcoronavirus

"People should not step out of their homes," Thackeraysaid in his brief televised address

The chief minister also said that he has spoken toPrime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus situationand he has assured all possible help to the state.

