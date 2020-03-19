Democratic U.S. Representative Gabbard ends presidential bid, endorses Biden
U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who campaigned to end "forever wars," dropped her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and endorsed front-runner Joe Biden in a video posted to Twitter.
Gabbard, 38, has served as a congresswoman from Hawaii since 2013 and is the first Hindu elected to Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
