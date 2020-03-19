Left Menu
Democratic U.S. Representative Gabbard ends presidential bid, endorses Biden

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who campaigned to end "forever wars," dropped her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and endorsed front-runner Joe Biden in a video posted to Twitter.

Gabbard, 38, has served as a congresswoman from Hawaii since 2013 and is the first Hindu elected to Congress.

