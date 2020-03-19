Left Menu
TMC postpones "Banglar Gorbo Mamata" programme

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AITCofficial)

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday postponed its new public outreach campaign "Banglar Gorbo Mamata" (Bengal's pride Mamata), for the time being in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The TMC leadership in a tweet announced the decision to defer the programme, which was announced by party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 2.

"In view of the #COVID19, the party has decided to postpone the field outreach activities of the @BanglarGorboMB (BGM) Campaign until further communication. We request every one to take all the necessary precautions and stay safe," the party said in a tweet. The BGM mass outreach programme is aimed at connecting with more than 2.5 crore people and get the party battle-ready for the upcoming civic polls and the 2021 Assembly elections.

Over 75,000 party leaders, big and small, and five lakh party cadres were to fan out across the state during the 75-day programme that kicked off on March 2 and was scheduled to conclude on May 10. In the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, political parties across the board have suspended activities in West Bengal and have asked their activists to take precautions.

They have also been told to generate awareness among people to prevent the spread of the disease.

