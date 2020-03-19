Left Menu
CPI(M) slams Modi's address, questions his silence on preparations to tackle coronavirus

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 19-03-2020 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:13 IST
The CPI(M) on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proposing "symbolism" in his address to the nation on coronavirus and questioned his silence on the government's preparations to deal with the pandemic. In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, Modi asked people to stay indoors and observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday as he underscored the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.

"It is unfortunate that the PM has not spelt out in his much advertised address, anything about the government's preparation and actions taken to help people fight the coronavirus pandemic," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet. "Apart from the symbolism that PM proposed, What is the government doing to mitigate the crisis faced by the majority of India which cannot 'work from home' and survive on their daily earnings? They are already facing the brunt of the current economic recession, before the coronavirus," he said in another tweet.

"This Janta curfew notwithstanding, will the door to door enumeration for the NPR (National Population Register), which the govt in its affidavit said is linked to the NRC (National Register of Citizens), proceed? Why was PM silent on this?" he said. He further said it is clear that the poor and the marginalised will suffer the most due to the shutdown.

"What is the govt doing about making surplus food grains available to the marginalised sections? LF (Left Front) government in Kerala has not only taken a lead in containing the medical crisis, it has also announced relief measures to alleviate the suffering of the poor. Why did the PM not follow that lead and announce similar measures all over India?," he asked. In Kerala, the state government has introduced a slew of measures including a Rs 20,000 Cr special package for the state to overcome COVID-19.

