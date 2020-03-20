All 4 Covid-19 patients in Nagpur stable: Minister Raut

Maharashtra Energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday said the four Covid-19 patients in Nagpur were stable and the situation in the district was under control. Raut, the guardian minister of Nagpur, speaking at a press conference, did not rule out the possibility of a lockdown if there was a need for it.

Efforts were being taken on a war-footing to combat the virus outbreak, he said, and asked people to cooperate with the administration. "Looking at the situation, the possibility of lockdown could not be ruled out. In that case, people should cooperate with the administration," said Raut.

