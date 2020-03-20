UP minister who held press meet amid curbs undergoes COVID-19 test, prompts isolation of 3 MLAs

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Friday took a test for coronavirus as it emerged that he was at a party thrown by celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor who is now suffering from COVID-19, while three BJP MLAs who met him on Thursday went into self-isolation, sources said. Noida MLA and BJP state general secretary Pankaj Singh, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar took to Twitter to say they are going into-self isolation as a precautionary measure as they had met the health minister on Thursday in Greater Noida.

"The health minister has undergone a test for coronavirus and its result is awaited. He has for the time being isolated himself," an official source told PTI. The minister was in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday where he held a press conference to talk about the achievements of the state government in the last three years. The meetin was, held in a conference hall at the district collectorate with over 50 people including several mediapersons inside the room. Asked if the coronavirus outbreak was an appropriate time to hold press conferences and talk about the government's achievements, the minister said, "It's absolutely appropriate. We have completed three years and it was a scheduled programme".

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her MP son Dushyant Singh also attended the same party as the UP health minister and the Bollywood singer and have gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. Parliamentarians Derek O'Brien and Anupriya Patel who had attended some events with Dushyant also went into self-quarantine. "As a precautionary measure till the medical report of Health Minister Shri Jai Pratap Singh ji is recieved, I am in self-isolation and will be following all necessary instructions. I request everyone to follow the advice given by the government in letter and spirit," MLA Pankaj Singh tweeted.

MLA Dhirendra Singh said, "I am going on self-isolation till the health minister's test result is received. I pray for the good health and prosperity of everyone. I will stay connected over the phone." MLA Tejpal Nagar tweeted from an unverified handle, "I pray to the lord for the well being of the people. I am completely fine but going into self-isolation as a precautionary measure till the health minister's test result is out. Please take care of yourself. I will be in touch via social media and phone". UP has so far recorded 23 cases of coronavirus including one foreign national, according to officials. A total of 223 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country so far and more than 6,700 people who have come in contact with them are under surveillance, according to the Union Health Ministry.

