Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big financial package need of hour: Rahul

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:20 IST
Big financial package need of hour: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for immediate steps to revive the country's economy on Saturday and said there was a need for a big financial package. He pointed out that the coronavirus outbreak was a serious attack on our fragile economy and took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for beating of "thalis" in the honour of those working to contain the spread of the virus.

Gandhi said clapping would not help the daily wage workers and small and medium entrepreneurs. "The coronavirus is a big attack on our fragile economy. Small and medium entrepreneurs and our daily wage workers are the most affected.

"Clapping will not help them. Today there is a need for cash relief and tax sops, besides relief in repayment of loans as part of a big economic package. Take immediate steps," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

We have reduced dope tests to roughly 25 percent of earlier numbers due to COVID-19: NADA DG

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Indias dope testing programme big time with the national watchdog, facing various logistical problems, reducing the sample collection of athletes to just 25 percent of earlier numbers. National Anti-Doping Agen...

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organizers received the Olympic flame in...

INSIGHT-Army joins the production line as ventilator makers scramble to meet demand

On March 6, Gianluca Preziosa, the head of an Italian ventilator maker, received an urgent request. The Italian authorities wanted his help for an all-out effort to meet a desperate need for ventilators.Now, his Bologna-based company, Siare...

RBI says it is trying to work out a scheme for revival of PMC bank.

RBI says it is trying to work out a scheme for revival of PMC bank....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020