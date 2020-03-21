Lanka extends lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

The Sri Lankan government on Saturday announced the extending of the two-day curfew as the country reported five fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected people to 77. Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that 245 more cases are under observation.

The curfew which was to be lifted at 6 AM on Monday has now been extended until 6 AM Tuesday. It will be reimposed at 2 PM the same afternoon. The Election Commission announced that the parliamentary election scheduled to be held on April 25 and indefinitely postponed would not be held anytime before May 14. The date is to be issued later.

The authorities said the curfew was meant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and all essential services would be in operation. All services would be made available to the public whenever the curfew will be lifted. Newspaper organisation said they have stopped weekend issues due to problems caused by the lockdown.

Police said they have arrested over 120 curfew violators..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.