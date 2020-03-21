Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra FM slams SEC for postponing local body polls

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Saturday slammed State Election Commissioner (SEC) Ramesh Kumar for postponing the local body elections and called the decision undemocratic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 23:33 IST
Andhra FM slams SEC for postponing local body polls
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Saturday slammed State Election Commissioner (SEC) Ramesh Kumar for postponing the local body elections and called the decision undemocratic. He said the SEC is doing false propaganda despite being on a Constitutional post.

Addressing media here, Rajendranath asked: "Did the Election Commissioner hold any official review of corona effect in the state? Without doing so, why did he postpone the local body elections? Did he consult any officers from the Medical and Health Department?" "The SEC, in his letter to Union Home Secretary, wrote that the Chief Minister ordered ministers to win most of the seats, otherwise they will lose their ministerial berths. How can he make such allegations and what evidences did he have for that," he asked.

"How can he allege that the ruling party is thinking to win 70 per cent of seats? He wrote the letter in which he made allegations against Collectors and SPs. What evidence he has to write so? That letter seems to have been written by a politician but not by a bureaucrat," he said. The Finance Minister said that every political party wants absolute victory in any election. Even TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu also called on his party's leaders to get 100 per cent victory.

He said the SEC wrote that the ruling party is trying for unanimous victories. TDP won 99 seats unanimously. Other parties have won more than 40 seats unanimously. "Then where is the question of oppression by the ruling party," he asked. "We request Ramesh Kumar not to politicise his constitutional position. Why Kumar is not clarifying whether he himself wrote the letter to Union Home Secretary or not? Why he did not ask the State Government first about his security," he asked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases registered in France over past 24 hours

Paris France, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in France rose by 1,847 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of cases to 14,459, the countrys Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020