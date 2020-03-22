Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Janata curfew' should have come a week ago: Sanjay Raut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 12:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 12:14 IST
'Janata curfew' should have come a week ago: Sanjay Raut
File photo Image Credit: ANI

As the country observed the 'Janata curfew' on Sunday, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said such a lockdown should have been imposed a week ago as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Speaking to a regional news channel, Raut said the coronavirus outbreak would also have a "deep impact" on the country's economy.

Millions of people across the country stayed indoors, streets wore a deserted look and a bare number of vehicles were on roads on Sunday in an unprecedented shutdown on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew' to help check the spread of the deadly virus. "The curfew should have been imposed a week ago. The government may have different views, but in my personal opinion, the decision of lockdown should have been announced earlier," Raut said.

"There is no time for soft communication with people. Need to act like the authoritarian regime of China, where they strictly implemented their decisions and controlled the COVID-19 spread further," he said.

Instead of killing people over beef consumption or shouting slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', this is the right time to serve the country by helping each other and keeping people alive, the Rajya Sabha said. "Our country has survived in the past when people had restricted their food habits to limited items. We need to reduce our consumption so that we can sustain for longer periods," he said.

Raut said the COVID-19 outbreak is also going to have a "deep impact" on the economy. "The impact will be felt for the next some years as well.

We need to stand by the government," he said. The opposition parties may indulge in some politics and blame the government for some of its limitations, he said, adding that "it is not the time to indulge in politics".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dhankhar beats drum to thank people in essential services

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday beat a drum at 5 pm during the Janata Curfew to thank people in essential services for working during the COVID-19 outbreak. As Dhankhar beat the drum at the balcony of the Bhavan here, his wi...

Spain's government to seek two-week extension of state of emergency

Spains government will seek parliamentary approval to extend a two-week state of emergency by a further 15 days in an effort to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Sunday.Speaking after a meeting w...

Clashes as Guineans vote in disputed constitution referendum

Police fired tear in clashes with protesters in Guineas capital and other cities on Sunday at the start of a bitterly-disputed referendum that critics say is a ploy by President Alpha Conde to stay in power for a third term. Conde, who beca...

Asia steps up virus efforts as second wave of infections strikes

From Australias Bondi Beach to the streets of New Delhi, authorities across Asia ramped up efforts this weekend to stem the coronavirus amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control. Tighter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020