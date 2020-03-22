National capital looks deserted as Delhi observes Janata Curfew

As the national capital observes 'Janata Curfew' today, streets look deserted, metro stations empty and shops closed. The Janata Curfew, which began at 7 am on Sunday, would come to an end at 9 pm.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took to Twitter and requested the people to follow 'Janata Curfew' and to not venture out of their houses in the days to come. "The Prime Minister has announced a Janata Curfew till 9 pm today. We all have to follow it. I request all the people to not venture out of their houses till 9 pm and should stay indoors in days to come as well," tweeted Kejriwal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 341. (ANI)

