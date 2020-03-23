Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinea holds contentious referendum despite coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 03:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 03:45 IST
Guinea holds contentious referendum despite coronavirus outbreak

Despite the threat of coronavirus and an opposition boycott, a constitutional referendum was held in Guinea on Sunday that opponents of President Alpha Conde fear could allow him to govern for 12 more years. Opposition supporters heeding a call to disrupt the referendum and simultaneous legislative election attacked several polling stations in the capital Conakry, delaying the start of voting in some districts.

At least two people were killed in the unrest and the staff of one polling station were kidnapped, the security ministry said in a televised statement. It also reported a failed attempt to blow up a vehicle. The opposition boycott all but ensures the new basic law will be approved when results are announced in the coming days, despite the risk it could trigger wider unrest that would, along with the coronavirus, threaten Guinea's mining economy.

With the first two cases of the COVID-19 disease recorded in the country, some polling stations required voters to wash their hands before casting their ballot and radio stations reminded citizens to keep their distance from one another. "Even if people are aware (of the coronavirus risk), that won't stop those who want to come out and vote. I'm trying not to stand too close to others because you never know," said 26-year-old student Ndeye Toure after voting.

At some polling stations, a large turn-out meant crowds were squeezed in line to vote, according to a Reuters witness. Few people wore masks. Conde, 81, has refused to rule out using a new constitution as a reset button on his mandate, which expires in December, citing other African countries as examples of where leaders have extended their rule.

The referendum, originally scheduled for March 1, was postponed because international observers raised concerns about the electoral register. The confirmation of coronavirus cases in the country raised speculation last week that the polls could be further delayed, but the authorities have stuck to the schedule despite banning other large gatherings to prevent the spread of the disease.

The new constitution would impose a limit of two six-year terms, up from the current two five-year terms. It does not specify whether terms served under the previous constitution would count, but Conde has suggested they would not. At least 30 people have died since October in protests against the proposed changes. The vote could be a bellwether for a presidential election before year's end in the country, the largest African producer of the main aluminium ore, bauxite.

(Writing by by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Daniel Wallis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Syria confirms first coronavirus case as fears grow it could spread

War-ravaged Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of the coronavirus after weeks of rejecting opposition allegations that the disease had already reached a country with a wrecked health system and thousands of Iranian-backed militias and...

Finance Minister signs MoU with RBNZ to support reducing lower interest rates

The Government is backing the Reserve Banks latest action to support the economy by reducing longer-term interest rates, meaning lower costs for businesses and mortgage holders, and a lower currency to help our exporters.The Minister of Fin...

Exxon notifying contractors, vendors of near-term spending cuts -spokesman

Exxon Mobil Corp is notifying contractors and vendors of planned near-term cuts in capital and operating expenses because of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.Exxon will announce its reduction plans once t...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. axed CDC expert job in China months before virus outbreak

Several months before the coronavirus pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China, Reuters has learned. The American disease expert,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020