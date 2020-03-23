Left Menu
SC agrees to hear Gujarat BJP MLA's plea seeking permission to vote in RS polls

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Pabhubha Virambha Manek seeking appropriate order to allow him to vote in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Pabhubha Virambha Manek seeking appropriate order to allow him to vote in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that it will hear the matter but did not give any date in the case.

The election of Manel was set aside by Gujarat High Court last year, on a plea filed by a Congress leader alleging that he had not filed his poll affidavit accurately. Manek has challenged the Gujarat High Court's decision and sought immediate directions to allow him to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, which is scheduled to take place on March 26. (ANI)

