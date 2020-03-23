Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Ajit Pawar calls violators 'idiots', warns of curfew

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:35 IST
Lockdown: Ajit Pawar calls violators 'idiots', warns of curfew

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said his government was "seriously considering" imposing curfew across the state as those violating prohibitory provisions in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, whom he called "idiots", were creating a threat to the life of others. Several major cities in the state are under lockdown, with only essential services allowed to function, but many areas have seen people and private vehicles on the streets.

In a statement, Pawar said, "We are seriously considering implementation of curfew across the state, as people are disobeying the implemented CrPC 144, which has restricted gathering of more than five people in public place." "People found in streets aimlessly wandering and violating the CrPC 144 will face legal action. These people have increased risk of spreading Covid-19 infection. These idiots are creating a life threat for others. The state has been observing restraint despite increasing burden and pressure but now it will not be allowed to continue," he said. The NCP leader said the hardwork of frontline staff like health and police personnel should not be allowed to go to waste due to the behaviour of a few people.

He said people advised home quarantine must strictly follow health instructions given to them, adding that violators will face legal action..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

BigBasket website, app face breakdown following surge in demand

Website and mobile app of online grocery seller BigBasket on Monday faced breakdown due to surge in demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. Following the load, the company restricted access of service only for existing customers.We are curren...

Roche CEO says broad coronavirus testing in U.S. could take weeks - CNBC

It could take at least a couple of weeks, if not months, for the United States to implement broad testing for coronavirus, Roche Holding AG Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.Schwan was respondin...

EU competition chiefs allow suppliers to coordinate to combat coronavirus

EU antitrust regulators gave the green light on Monday for suppliers to coordinate distribution of scarce products to cope with the coronavirus outbreak without fear of breaching cartel rules but warned against price gouging. The move by th...

London volunteers feed nurses for free as virus deaths surge

As coronavirus deaths surge in Britain, a group of London volunteers has set up a catering service to provide free meals for hard-pressed nurses at a major public hospital fighting the pandemic. The group, called Critical NHS, gets food fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020