Cobbling up numbers by unethical means condemnable: Gehlot on MP govt formation

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministry in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday claimed that the nation is watching how on the basis of "horse-trading" of MLAs, the BJP is all set to form a government in the state. The party did the same in Karnataka, Goa and Manipur, where it grabbed power without winning a majority, he alleged.

"Cobbling up numbers by any unethical means is highly condemnable. It is also a breach of people's trust," the Congress leader said. Gehlot said the BJP, in its "brazen pursuit of power", is "destroying all democratic principles". Forming governments by hook or by crook instead of winning people's mandate in the elections is a new low in Indian democracy, he said.

With Congress veteran Kamal Nath stepping down as chief minister last week after 22 party MLAs resigned, reducing his government to a minority, the BJP is set to form the next government. The oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP ministry in Madhya Pradesh will take place at 9pm on Monday, according to official sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

