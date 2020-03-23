Former Scottish First Minister Salmond cleared of sex crimes - BBC

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, a figurehead of Scotland's independence movement, has been cleared of committing multiple sex offences against nine women, the BBC reported.

Salmond was found not guilty by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh of 13 charges including attempted rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

Salmond, who led the devolved Scottish government for seven years until 2014 and helped drive growing support for Scottish independence as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), had denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

