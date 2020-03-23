Kirron Kher releases Rs 1 cr from MPLAD fund to combat coronavirus
BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, on Monday released Rs 1 crore from MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD) for the purchase of essential items especially ventilators by Government Medical College and Hospital here to curb COVID-19.
BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, on Monday released Rs 1 crore from MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD) for the purchase of essential items especially ventilators by Government Medical College and Hospital here to curb COVID-19.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of affected persons due to COVID-19 is six in Chandigarh as of 6 pm today.
The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 467 on Monday, as per official data. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kirron Kher
- BJP
- Chandigarh
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- India
- COVID
ALSO READ
Maha BJP leaders should ask Guj govt to sign water pact: Patil
Give death penalty to those behind IB staffer's death in Delhi: UP BJP MLA
BJP challenges merger of BSP legislative party with Congress in Rajasthan
BJP's Mahila Morcha chief targets Uddhav Thackeray, calls him 'opportunist', questions silence on intrinsic Hindutva issues
BJP-JJP govt has failed to protect the interest of farmers: Hooda