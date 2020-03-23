Kirron Kher releases Rs 1 cr from MPLAD fund to combat coronavirus

BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, on Monday released Rs 1 crore from MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD) for the purchase of essential items especially ventilators by Government Medical College and Hospital here to curb COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of affected persons due to COVID-19 is six in Chandigarh as of 6 pm today.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 467 on Monday, as per official data. (ANI)

