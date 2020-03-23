Left Menu
Development News Edition

Able, experienced administrator: PM Modi congratulates Chouhan on taking oath as Madhya Pradesh CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and called him an "able and experienced administrator".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:23 IST
Able, experienced administrator: PM Modi congratulates Chouhan on taking oath as Madhya Pradesh CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and called him an "able and experienced administrator". "Congratulations to Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji on taking oath as CM of Madhya Pradesh. He is an able and experienced administrator who is extremely passionate about MP's development. Best wishes to him for taking the state to new heights of progress," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Chouhan on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Ahead of the ceremony, Chouhan appealed to the party workers not to celebrate the oath-taking ceremony in the wake of coronavirus.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said that his aim right now is to stop the spread of coronavirus. "As a BJP worker, I will work honestly for the development of Madhya Pradesh. But right now, the aim is to stop the spread of COVID-19. I have appealed to party workers to not celebrate the oath-taking ceremony and not come out on the streets. They should stay at home and pray for the newly formed government," Chouhan said.

He earlier served as the state's Chief Minister between 2003 to 2018. This comes after Kamal Nath, on March 20, tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the Chief Minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UEFA formally postpones Champions League final amid shutdown

UEFA formally postponed the Champions League final on Monday an inevitable move with European soccer in total shutdown and four Round of 16 games yet to be completed. The final was scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul before the spreading coro...

Recruitment rally, surgeries postponed as additional restrictions announced in JK

The Army announced postponement of its 10-day long recruitment drive in Jammu and Kashmir, where authorities on Monday announced additional restrictions in Udhampur and Poonch districts to ensure smooth implementation of social distancing t...

Predators sign G Ingram to three-year deal

The Nashville Predators signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract Monday. The deal is valued at 700,000 for 2020-21 and 750,000 for each of the next two seasons.Ingram, 22, was 21-5-5 with a .933 save percentage and 1.92 goal...

Olympic postponement inevitable says IOC official Pound

Senior International Olympic Committee IOC official Dick Pound said Monday a postponement of this years Tokyo Olympics is now inevitable as the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC said on Sunday the body would wait four more ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020