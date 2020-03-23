Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata urges oppn leaders to unite to fight COVID-19 outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:54 IST
Mamata urges oppn leaders to unite to fight COVID-19 outbreak

As West Bengal reported its first Covid-19 death on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged political parties to keep aside their differences and join hands in raising awareness on the coronavirus outbreak. During an all-party meeting here, she also said the state needed more testing kits and requested BJP leaders to take up the matter with the Centre.

The chief minister, who earned accolades from leaders cutting across party lines for leading the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, asserted that there would be no dearth of foodgrains and essential items in the wake of the crisis. "I have requested the Centre to send more kits. We do not have an adequate number of kits," she told Congress leader Abdul Mannan, when he suggested involving municipalities and panchayats for carrying out COVID-19 tests at public places across the state.

Talking to state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Jai Prakash Majumder and Sayantan Basu, Banerjee said, "Had we been provided with the Cyclone Bulbul package, it would have come handy in this situation." "We have an extra burden of repaying loan...Please speak to the Centre to give us moratorium," she said. To a question from Basu on migrant labourers returning home, she asked district officials to keep a tab on everyone entering the state.

"They (labourers) should furnish all details to the administration. There is no reason to panic. They should understand that quarantine, if advised, is for their safety. Quarantine is a matter of 14 days, it is not imprisonment," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo insisted. Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary Swapan Banerjee requested the chief minister to take action against hoarders and black marketeers.

"Necessary steps will be taken against those hoarding and black-marketing items. We want to assure everybody that there will not be any dearth of foodgrains. People should not panic and take precautions," Banerjee said. Banerjee urged all the political parties to come together for a resolution in the state assembly, demanding the creation of a fund that would aid the states fighting the outbreak.

"There should be a financial package for all the states. Centre should make a fund, from where aid would be provided to states to tackle the coronavirus outbreak," she said. CPI(M) legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty said all work related to census and NPR should be stopped in Bengal, to which Banerjee said no such work is taking place in the state.

A 57-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Kolkata earlier in the day, the first coronavirus death in West Bengal since the outbreak of the disease. The TMC government has imposed a lockdown in Kolkata and several parts of the state from Monday 5 pm till March 27 to prevent the spread of the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

South Africa to impose 21-day lockdown as coronavirus cases jump

South Africa will impose a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from midnight on Thursday to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, as the number of confirmed cases jumped by 128 to 402.Ramaphosa said ...

113 Indian transit passengers stuck in Malaysia leave for home: High Commission

Over 100 transit passengers from India, who were stranded in Malaysia due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Indian government in view of the coronavirus pandemic, left for home on Monday, officials here said. The Indians were earlie...

France coronavirus death toll jumps 186 to 860: minister

The coronavirus has killed another 186 people in France, the health minister said on Monday, bringing the death toll in the country to 860. Health Minister Olivier Veran said that 19,856 people had been registered as testing positive for th...

Report: Patriots to release K Gostkowski

The New England Patriots are shedding ties with another familiar face. The Boston Globe reported Monday that the team plans to release kicker Stephen Gostkowski.Franchise quarterback Tom Brady, who helped the team win six Super Bowl titles,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020