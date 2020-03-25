Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt has miserably failed in tackling situation arising out of coronavirus: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday targetted Centre over surge in coronavirus cases in the country, alleging that the government has miserably failed in tackling the unprecedented situation and was still not managing the crisis well.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 08:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 08:11 IST
Govt has miserably failed in tackling situation arising out of coronavirus: Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday targetted Centre over surge in coronavirus cases in the country, alleging that the government has miserably failed in tackling the unprecedented situation and was still not managing the crisis well. "The government has miserably failed in tackling this very serious disease. They are not properly managing the crisis," senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah told ANI.

Siddaramaiah's response comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

The Prime Minister said the lockdown has drawn a "Lakshman Rekha" in every home and people should stay indoors for their own protection and for that of their families. Noting that the Centre has on Tuesday allocated Rs 15,000 crore for the treatment of coronavirus patients and to strengthen health infrastructure, he said testing facilities, personal protective equipment, isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators and other necessary materials will be ramped up.

The Prime Minister said the country will have to bear the economic cost of lockdown but saving the life of every citizen is his priority and the priority of the Central and state governments as also of local administrations. Noting that the virus spreads like fire, he said that if care is not taken for 21 days, the country, a family can go behind by 21 years.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. A total of 22,694 samples from March 24 till 8 pm. Ten people have died so far due to the deadly virus, according to the data by Union health ministry (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-World Rugby says examining scenarios for July internationals

World Rugby is looking at a range of scenarios that may impact the scheduled July internationals amid the coronavirus pandemic and examining ways of optimising the competition calendar when it is safe to return to action, chairman Bill Beau...

Olympics-Now is time to be positive and prepare, says JOC head

The president of the Japanese Olympic Committee JOC, Yasuhiro Yamashita, said on Wednesday he wanted to make the Games successful after an additional year of preparation, following its delay due to the coronavirus epidemic.Now is the time t...

Clive Berghofer's donation to help boost QIMR Berghofer research into COVID-19

A 1 million donation from Queensland philanthropist Clive Berghofer AM will help boost a wide-ranging research program at QIMR Berghofer into the global pandemic, COVID-19.The research will be aimed at laboratory screening of existing and p...

Excellent and right decision: Mary Kom welcomes IOC's decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Indian boxer Mary Kom has welcomed International Olympic Committees IOC right decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus outbreak. Kom, a six-time world champion and London 2012 bronze medallist, took to Twitter to writ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020