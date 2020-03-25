JK BJP appeals for restoration of 4G mobile internet in UT

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Wednesday urged the administration to immediately restore the 4G mobile internet services in the union territory as it will help people to cope with the situation arised amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "With improvement in the security situation and urgent need of keeping population indoors (in the wake of COVID-19), it will be helpful if 4G internet is restored to allow people to interact with their near ones through social media and video calls and conferences," state BJP chief spokesman Sunil Sethi said in a statement.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has already made its footprint in Jammu and Kashmir and it can be fought by taking appropriate preventive measures and social distancing was an important aspect of it. Earlier, BJP national council member and former minister Priya Sethi also batted for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. "An appeal to union home minister Sh Amit Shah and Lieutenant governor G C Murmu. COVID-19 threat can be fought by social distancing and with the improvement in security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, it will be helpful if 4G internet service is restored in UT," she tweeted.

The 4G mobile internet services remain suspended across the union territory since August 5 last year following revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into union territories. Presently, 2G mobile internet services are available in the region after it was restored on January 25.

The BJP spokesman said fast-speed mobile internet will help professionals and govt officials to work from home instead of venturing out of their homes in the wake of the restrictions imposed by the administration. He also said it will help students to study during the time of forced stay at home.

"Fast-speed internet will also help business community immensely during the time of lockdown," Sunil Sethi said..

