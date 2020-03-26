COVID-19: Social distancing only defensive option, Cong leader

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sanjay Lakhe Patil has said social distancing is only a defensive option to tackle the coronavirus crisis and defence alone cannot help win a match. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "misled" the country by sayingsocial distancing and lockdown is the only option to tackle the epidemic.

Lakhe Patil said the World Health Organisation's director general (DG) has categorically stated that this is a "defensive option" and defence can't win match. This isnot a foolproof solution to win against COVID-19 and the WHO official aggressivelyadvocated to choose the offensivemeasures, he said.

"To win, we need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics - testing every suspected case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case and tracing and quarantining every close contact," Lakhe Patil said, quoting WHO's top official. The Congress leader further said the WHO official also advised some moremeasures, including protection of hospital staff.

"But unfortunately, the PM has been silent on this part and declared 21-day total lockout, not following the guidelines as invisaged under the Disaster Management Act- 2005," he said. "If we as nation do not adoptaggressive measures as guided by WHO DG and welfare measures as guided under the Disaster Management Act, my fear isthe situation will worsen after 21 days," he said.

