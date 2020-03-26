Strict action against those attacking doctors, police personnel: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that police and medical professionals are doing their duty to combat the menace of coronavirus and added that strict action will be taken against those heckling or attacking them. "Doctors and police are doing their duty in the fight against coronavirus. We will not tolerate attacks on doctors and police personnel. Those who are found heckling or attacking doctors and Police personnel will be dealt with strict actions under the law," Pawar said in the statement.

He also urged people to avoid unnecessary crowding in public places. "Don't let the time come for us to use the military. During the lockdown, America used its Army. It is our responsibility that we ensure that the time doesn't come when we have to take the help of the Army," Pawar said.

"A lockdown is implemented but we are still continuing the essential services like milk, groceries, vegetables, gas, medicine, and fruits, etc. The public and police must co-operate with each other during this time," he added. With 124 confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths, the state of Maharashtra has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases soared to 649 across the country on Thursday (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths. (ANI)

