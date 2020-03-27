Delhi govt prepared to tackle situation if no. of coronavirus cases goes up: Kejriwal
Arrangements were in place to deal with the situation if the number of coronavirus cases went up to even 100 per day in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. He also informed that a five-member panel of doctors, headed by Dr SK Sareen, had submitted its report, prescribing the standard operating procedure for dealing with the situation involving 100, 500 and up to 1,000 new coronavirus patients per day.
"We are removing the shortcomings and making preparations to deal with a situation of up to 1,000 coronavirus cases per day. I, however, hope that the number of cases will come down in the coming days," Kejriwal told a press conference here. He asserted that his government was fully prepared to tackle the situation if the number of coronavirus cases increased.
The chief minister said so far, 39 COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital. He said food was being provided to nearly two lakh poor people in the city and the number will be doubled to four lakh from Saturday.
Besides 224 night-shelters, 325 government schools will also distribute food, including lunch and dinner, among the poor and homeless people, Kejriwal said. He added that the Delhi government will also take care of the people from other states living in Delhi, citing appeals by the chief ministers of several states, including Jharkhand and West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- West Bengal
- Jharkhand
ALSO READ
US ambassador meets Arvind Kejriwal
Cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till March 31: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Cinema halls in Delhi to remain shut till March 31 due to coronavirus threat: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Schools and colleges in Delhi to remain shut till March 31 in view of coronavirus threat: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
I challenge Union ministers to show whether they have birth certificates issued by govt agencies: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.