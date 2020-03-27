Left Menu
Development News Edition

Help migrant workers stranded amid lockdown: Nadda to BJP workers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:44 IST
Help migrant workers stranded amid lockdown: Nadda to BJP workers

BJP president JP Nadda on Friday asked all party workers to help out the migrants left stranded due to the ongoing lockdown as he spoke to over 40,000 party members and several MPs to review the organisation's drive to help the poor. A statement said Nadda, who has been holding daily meetings with party leaders, dispatched 10 food packets for the poor as part of the BJP's announcement that its one crore workers will contribute food for a total of five crore needy people daily, the statement said. The MPs with whom he spoke on Friday were from Delhi and Mumbai, two mega cities with huge migrant populations. The BJP president said his party workers have been coordinating with the local administration to help those struggling to reach their homes and the poor in getting food.

There have been reports of a large number of migrants being left with little means to make a living after the lockdown, announced to combat the coronavirus pandemic, deprived them of their employment. Many of them have been walking to their homes, hundreds of kilometers away, due to unavailability of public transport and the BJP said its local workers were coordinating with the administration to help them out. In tackling the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a "true global leader" and shown the way to the world, Nadda said.

He spoke to the party workers and MPs through audio and video conferences and also asked each of them to take care of at least one family with senior citizens, the statement said. The BJP president has been holding daily meetings with party leaders through audio and video conferences to oversee the party's efforts to help the poor, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Price of vegetables capped in Mohali

Prices of vegetables were capped at Punjabs Mohali district after the administration received reports that essential items were being sold at exorbitant prices during the COVID-19 lockdown. The district administration has fixed the price of...

Crowds flock for Friday prayers despite Sindh lockdown

The Sindh governments move to ban congregational prayer could not be implemented fully on Friday as people flocked to various mosques in Karachi and other districts to attend the prayers. According to The Express Tribune, the station house ...

IMF's Georgieva tells CNBC - No way to get to strong recovery without containment

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday underscored the importance of strong containment measures to get control of the coronavirus pandemic, and to lay the groundwork for a strong recovery in 2021. IMF Managing Director Krist...

Shops of essential items to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm in U'khand

All shops of essential commodities will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm in Uttarakhand on Saturday, said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.Rawat also informed that less crowd was observed on Friday.The decision was taken so that locals get...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020