New York delays presidential primary from April to June

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that he was delaying the state's presidential primary from April to June, citing concerns about people gathering to vote during the coronavirus outbreak

“I don't think it's wise to be bringing people to one location to vote,” he said

The state already had another primary scheduled for June 23 for congressional races.

