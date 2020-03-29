BJP leader sees mischief in large-scale exodus of migrant

Even as thousands of migrant labourers are stranded in Delhi, struggling to reach their home towns in distant parts of India, the BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh saw mischief in the large-scale exodus of migrant labourers' in the national capital. In a series of tweets, Santhosh, who is BJP General Secretary (Organisation), wondered why there was no similar exodus in Bengaluru which is just 36 km away from Tamil Nadu border and Andhra Pradesh border with Tamil Nadu.

Santhosh tweeted, "Tamilnadu border is only 36 Kms from Bengaluru... Andhra is less than 100 Kms from Chennai.No migrant labourers exodus. Why only from Delhi...? Something amiss here. Is somebody playing mischief...? Very purpose of #LockDown is getting defeated." The BJP questioned 'some forces', who want India to fail when 'India Fought Corona'. "Migrants workers tell on camera that thet were told that buses will be there at Anandvihar...DTC buses drop them to Anand Vihar...Some forces want India to fail when #IndiaFightsCorona Nation will not forgive them," he said in another tweet.

Terming as criminal, the act of encouraging people to move without giving them shelter and food, Santhosh said the NCR region has more than 100 coronavirus positive cases and is a health red zone. "The authorities who cut electricity, water...the people who spread panic, the powers that arranged DTC buses & usual suspects who gave 48 hours coverage will all be accountable to nation & their consciousness. Your hatred to a system has put nation at risk," the BJP national general secretary stated in the tweet.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

