COVID-19 : High-level meeting of ministers held at Rajnath Singh's residence

In the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, a high-level meeting of Union Ministers was held at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, and other senior ministers also attended the meeting.

In the ministerial group meeting, the ministers reviewed all issues related to COVID-19, including maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities like food, medicine, energy products, etc, said government sources. Government sources said it was decided that migrants will be provided temporary shelters to stay.

"On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the second meeting of a group of ministers, apart from reviewing the preparations to combat coronavirus outbreak, feedback on the supply of essential goods were also shared. The discussion in the meeting is regularly being shared with the Prime Minister," read the Defence Minister's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

