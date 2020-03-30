Left Menu
Cycling, meditation keep Athawale busy during lockdown

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 09:14 IST
Cycling, meditation keep Athawale busy during lockdown

Amid the coronavirus gloom and the nationwide 21-day lockdown, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who raised the chant of "Go Corona Go", is using the time to improve his fitness by cycling and meditating. The 60-year-old Republican Party of India (A) leader, who lives in the 'Samvidhan' bungalow in suburban Bandra, is also devoting his time to reading and playing with his teenaged son.

"My daily routine includes walking, cycling, meditation for half-an-hour and reading. I also don't miss the daily news briefings," Athawale said. "I am also playing games regularly with my son Jeet during the lockdown. After a long time, I could find time for him," he said.

The Minister of State for Social Justice earlier this month invoked the chant of "Go Corona Go" in a bid to lift the spirits of people. He also announced to donate Rs 1 crore from his Local Area Development fund to the PM Care Fund, created as a part of Centres crowdfunding plans.

The minister has also decided to donate his two months' salary to the Maharashtra governments relief fund. PTI ND GK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

