Trump says Putin to 'probably ask' for sanctions lifting

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:22 IST
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to request the lifting of US sanctions during an upcoming phone call. "Yeah, he'll probably ask for that," Trump told Fox News.

Trump did not say what his response would be, noting that he had put sanctions on Russia but adding: "They don't like that. Frankly we should be able to get along." The two were due to talk "shortly," he said. Last Thursday, Putin told G20 leaders during a conference call that he wanted a moratorium on sanctions as a "matter of life and death" during the global coronavirus outbreak.

In the comments he did not specify which countries he was talking about but Russia is being hit hard by the economic fallout from coronavirus and a parallel price war with Saudi Arabia on the oil market. Trump said he would be discussing the collapse in oil prices, which he said is "really hurting" the US energy industry.

Another point of contention could be Venezuela, where Washington, supported by dozens of other countries, has been trying unsuccessfully to promote the toppling of leftist strongman Nicholas Maduro. Russia is one of the few countries propping up his government. "We may discuss that too," Trump said.

Russian state oil company Rosneft said Saturday it is pulling out of Venezuela and argued that US sanctions on a Rosneft subsidiary -- imposed as part of Washington's attempt to cripple the Maduro government's revenue sources -- should now be lifted. However, Russia remains a key partner to Caracas.

The bulk of US sanctions against Russia were imposed over Moscow's annexation of Crimea in Ukraine and what US investigators say was a concerted attempt to interfere in the 2016 presidential election won by Trump. Trump has resisted punishing Moscow, which denies meddling in US politics, but his hand was forced by his own Republican party in Congress, which sees the Putin government as hostile.

The warm relationship between Trump and Putin -- seen by many Western capitals as an increasingly authoritarian leader responsible for assassinations of opponents at home and abroad -- has been a constant source of controversy in the United States. In his Fox interview on Monday, Trump dismissed reports that Russia and China are seeking to exploit the coronavirus disruption by planting disinformation aimed at putting the United States in a bad light.

"They do it and we do it," he said, calling The Washington Post newspaper, which recently reported on the issue, "fake." "Every country does it," he said. Trump then questioned why Russia was considered an enemy by many in the West. As he has often in the past, he again also cast doubt on what was for decades the rock solid transatlantic alliance between the United States and Germany.

"I'm not saying they're babies, I'm not saying they're perfect," he said of the Russians. "But you know they also fought World War II, they lost 50 million people. They were our partner," he said.

"Germany was the enemy and Germany is like this wonderful thing. Well, Germany takes advantage of us on trade for years. They pay far too little in NATO.".

