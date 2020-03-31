Mamata blooms amid corona gloom By Pradipta Tapadar

She walks briskly into a crowded marketplace, admonishes people for the unnecessary hubbub, picks up a broken brick and draws a circle around her. One more circle and then the other, and brusquely asks people how to exercise social distancing in the trying times coronavirus has brought in its wake.

Nobody takes umbrage at her curtness, and all quietly step into the circles in front of a departmental store in the bustling Posta Bazaar, many drawing their own circles and patiently waiting for their turn to buy essential supplies. She nonchalantly wipes the dirt on her hand with her spotless white saree and nimbly walks through the multitude to board her car on way to inspect hospitals, sirens of the pilot car blaring.

For the last three weeks West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been following this routine apart from holding official meetings to review the situation and addressing press conferences, deftly concealing her sisterly concern under a stern countenance, as coronavirus continues to ravage the world. West Bengal has had 26 afflictions so far of whom three died.

The BJP, which has emerged as the main challenger to Banerjees ruling TMC after the Lok Sabha polls, clinching 18 of the states 42 seats, has called it a publicity stunt, but Didi (elder sister) is unfazed, and is doing what she loves to do mostbeing among people, distributing food and giving a pep talk to doctors and paramedical staff. Close watchers of Bengals political scene feel that Banerjees outreach in times of distress will indeed endear her to the masses.

TMC means Mamata Banerjee. Although all political parties have kept politics aside and are fighting unitedly against the pandemic, this is an opportunity for all state governments and the Centre to showcase their administrative skills with a humane touch. We think that our Didi is far ahead of others in this, a senior TMC leader, who preferred not to be named, told PTI. Mamata di is leading from the front, disregarding her personal safety. If we are able to successfully tide over the crisis with the administration playing a proactive role, then we should be in a much more advantageous position ahead of next assembly polls," he said.

West Bengal will have state assembly election next year after the TMCs unimpressive performance in the Lok Sabha poll when its tally plunged to 22 from 34 in the previous general elections. A battered TMC hired the services of poll strategist Prashant Kishor to improve its electoral fortunes with a slew of mass outreach campaigns like Didi ke Bolo (tell Didi) and Banglar Gorbo Mamata (Bengals pride Mamata).

But there can be no better mass outreach than helping people in distress. It has much better and long-lasting impact and the state administration is just doing that, said another TMC leader. The police has to be more humane. Obviously, law and order has to be maintained. But that doesnt mean there will be excesses, she said, in a subtle warning to the police when they deal with people in distress.

She asked the men in uniform also to identify the elderly and sick people in their respective areas and ensure steps are taken to help them. Often accused of Muslim appeasement, Banerjee was evenhanded while approaching religious leaders to stop large gatherings at places of worship. Religious leaders responded promptly and positively with temples, mosques and churches issuing instructions to the faithful to avoid congregations.

She came in for praise even by her political rivals who appreciated her for taking them along in the fight against the pandemic and seeking their suggestions. The CPI(M), her arch rival, too praised her hard work in the fight against the pandemic.

CPI (M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra acknowledged that the state government was trying hard to stem the coronavirus tide and said his party stood with the government. She is trying hard. Our best wishes are with her and we also stand by the government at this time of crisis.

Politics can take a back seat, Mishra said. The BJP, however, is a divided house with a section feeling that the chief ministers efforts were more for publicity than service and some others saying she was doing a good job.

Despite our political differences, we should give her the due. She is doing a great job and is leading from the front, said a senior BJP leader. However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said Banerjee was more interested in publicity rather than working on the ground to fight the pandemic.

Every day we are coming across complaints of lack of proper medical protection kits and other equipment. Instead of seeking publicity she should concentrate on fighting the outbreak, he said. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Union minister in charge of West Bengal during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, called her up last week and appreciated the steps taken by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bouquets or brickbats, the rumbustious Didi is back on the streets of Kolkata, among the hungry and the homeless, as she stoops to conquer their hearts and encircle her enemies on the political chessboard..

