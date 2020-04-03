Left Menu
Development News Edition

All Tablighi Jamaat returnees test negative for COVID-19: Tripura CM

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:25 IST
All Tablighi Jamaat returnees test negative for COVID-19: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said the 32 people of the state, who attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi were sent to quarantine and all of them have tested negative for COVID-19. Altogether 32 people from Tripura attended the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month.

"Those who visited Nizamuddin event were sent to quarantine and examined, but all of them had come out coronavirus negative. However, we have decided to re-examine them, Deb said in a video message that was circulated by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday. Not a single case of COVID-19 has been detected in Tripura till date, officials said on Friday.

The 32 people who were present at the congregation and 40 members of their families were placed in a quarantine facility, Nodal officer for coronavirus in Tripura, Deep Debbarma said. The chief minister said Tripura's border with Assam has been sealed to stop the entry of people from outside but vehicles carrying essential commodities would be allowed to enter after proper screening.

Deb called upon the leaders of all religions including Hindu, Muslim and Christian to create awareness about social distancing among their followers. Deb said his government has taken a number of steps to ensure that medicines of blood pressure, dialysis, cancer, tuberculosis and other medicines were available in hospitals and local markets.

The chief minister asked the people to send him proposals about how the government could tide over the loss that the state would incur due to the lockdown. "After the lockdown would be withdrawn we will have to think about how we can tide over the losses. I would ask people to share their ideas about how the government can face the post lockdown situation. You can send your ideas to the chief minister'soOffice by mail or Whatsapp," Deb said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Sharda Hospital joins fight against COVID-19

New Delhi India, April 3 ANI NewsVoir As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Gautam Buddh Nagar and neighbouring areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR, Sharda Hospital a state-of-the-art multi super-specialty hospital, has readied 200 bed...

Best-selling novel exposes life of child slaves in Nigeria

Writer Abi Dare grew up in a part of Lagos, Nigeria where most families, including hers, had maids as young as eight years old who worked all day, were often beaten and did not go to school.It was only as an adult that she realized these so...

Centre to give Rs 11,092 cr to states to deal with COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund SDRMF for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of cor...

COVID-19 pandemic: Tata AIA Life offers additional Rs 5 lakh cover at no cost

Tata AIA Life Insurance on Friday announced additional Rs 5 lakh cover at no extra premium in the wake of the coronavirus pandemics. As part of Tata AIA Lifes initiative, its individual policyholders will get COVID-19-related additional ben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020