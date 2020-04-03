PM not addressing outbreak pressers like other leaders: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light lamps to show the country's resolve in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

"Today's speech had nothing on coronavirus figures, medical infrastructure, migrant workers etc. However, the PM asks people to light lamps. He is the only leader who has not addressed a single press conference on the coronavirus outbreak," Chavan said. "US President Donald Trump has addressed the media 28 times while UK PM Boris Johnson addressed 18 press conferences before falling ill. These leaders have faced people's issues.

While Modi has been reading out monologues and asking people to clap, clang utensils and light lamps," he said..

