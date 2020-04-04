Saudi energy minister refutes Russian comments about kingdom's withdrawal from OPEC+ deal

The Saudi energy minister on Saturday rejected Russia's allegation that the kingdom withdrew last month from a deal to cut ouput.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was responding to comments made by his Russian counterpart on Friday, according to a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA.

