Saudi energy minister refutes Russian comments about kingdom's withdrawal from OPEC+ deal

Saudi energy minister refutes Russian comments about kingdom's withdrawal from OPEC+ dealReuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-04-2020 06:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 06:23 IST
The Saudi energy minister on Saturday rejected Russia's allegation that the kingdom withdrew last month from a deal to cut ouput.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was responding to comments made by his Russian counterpart on Friday, according to a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
