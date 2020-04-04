Left Menu
Instead of thali and diyas, counsel people like Singapore PM on COVID-19: Digvijaya to PM Modi

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his call to light candles and diyas on April 5, to highlight country's spirit in fighting COVID-19, and asked him to counsel people following the footsteps of his Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 09:07 IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his call to light candles and diyas on April 5, to highlight country's spirit in fighting COVID-19, and asked him to counsel people following the footsteps of his Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong. "Modi ji is an excellent communicator. Instead of "Thali Tali - lighting Candles and Diyas" he should educate the people and win the confidence of people by telling them FACTS and where we went wrong and now what we should do," tweeted Singh.

"Modi ji should learn from Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong how he is talking and counselling People of Singapore," he added. He also cornered the Prime Minister over his radio programme "Mann ki Baat, stating that he is sure what would he do in the next broadcast.

"I am sure in his next "Mann Ki Baat" he would do it," he said. In a video message on Friday, the Prime Minister asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for nine minutes in a battle against the COVID-19.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country. (ANI)

